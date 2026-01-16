Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 26th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of PEO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.46. 631,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,933. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE: PEO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund offers investors a way to access a diversified portfolio of companies engaged in the natural resources and energy sectors without investing directly in individual stocks or commodities.

The fund primarily invests in equity securities, including common and preferred stocks, of companies involved in exploration, production, processing, and distribution of oil, natural gas, coal and alternative energy sources.

