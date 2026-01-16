Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAEGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,802 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the December 15th total of 2,593 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,631 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 27,631 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAE. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 406,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 328,562 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 19.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 20,723 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 147,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 181,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IAE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.94. 78,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $8.01.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE: IAE) is a closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing in dividend-paying equity securities of companies in the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to build a diversified portfolio of high-yielding common stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and depositary receipts, targeting issuers in markets such as Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

