Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL) Short Interest Up 118.3% in December

Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,162,641 shares, an increase of 118.3% from the December 15th total of 1,448,787 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,033,532 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,033,532 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Heartflow from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Heartflow from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Heartflow from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Heartflow in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartflow currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Lightcap bought 40,000 shares of Heartflow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,053,600.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,600. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartflow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Heartflow during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heartflow during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartflow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Heartflow during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000.

HTFL stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.79. 441,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,289. Heartflow has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of -20.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17.

HeartFlow, Inc (NASDAQ: HTFL) is a medical technology company that develops non-invasive diagnostic solutions for coronary artery disease. The company’s core offering translates coronary CT angiography (CTA) data into a patient-specific, three-dimensional physiological model of the coronary arteries. Using advanced image processing and computational modeling, HeartFlow’s analysis estimates fractional flow reserve (FFR) values throughout the coronary tree to identify ischemia-producing lesions without the need for invasive pressure-wire measurements.

HeartFlow’s cloud-based service integrates with clinical workflows: clinicians submit coronary CTA images and receive a detailed, color-coded 3D map and report that highlights lesion-specific FFR values and physiological impact.

