Short Interest in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Expands By 115.9%

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,434 shares, an increase of 115.9% from the December 15th total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 720,841 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 720,841 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,726,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000.

Get JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JGLO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.32. 229,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,506. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.06. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $69.39.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.8129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 121.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets. The selection process integrates ESG factors. JGLO was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.