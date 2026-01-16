Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $121.29 and last traded at $121.5990. Approximately 3,124,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,580,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.45.

Specifically, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.66, for a total transaction of $1,024,503.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 398,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,274,202.80. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.66, for a total value of $1,024,503.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 398,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,274,202.80. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,127,904.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 406,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,778,951.75. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.46.

The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of -170.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Atlassian by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,806,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,260,000 after buying an additional 2,041,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,794,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 66.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,878,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,479,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,951,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voyager Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 181.8% during the third quarter. Voyager Global Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

