Electric Vehicle Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – January 16th

Tesla, Rivian Automotive, and XPENG are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Electric vehicle stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is designing, manufacturing, or supplying goods and services for electric vehicles — including automakers, battery producers, charging infrastructure firms, and component or software suppliers. For investors, these stocks represent exposure to the EV industry’s growth story and are often valued on future adoption and technology progress, but they can be more volatile and sensitive to regulation, commodity prices, and shifting consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

XPENG (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPEV

Further Reading