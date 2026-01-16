Short Interest in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Decreases By 39.2%

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 491,759 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the December 15th total of 808,661 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 914,084 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 914,084 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPMB. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 666.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 149,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,255. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $22.72.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

