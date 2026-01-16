SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.71 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 82848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSEZY shares. Citigroup cut SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of SSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded SSE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) is a United Kingdom–based energy company engaged across the electricity value chain. Its principal activities include power generation, energy supply to residential and commercial customers, and ownership/operation of electricity networks. The company has a significant presence in renewable energy development alongside conventional generation, and it provides a range of energy-related services and infrastructure solutions.
On the generation side, SSE’s portfolio spans both low-carbon technologies—such as onshore and offshore wind and hydroelectric assets—and thermal generation that supports system reliability.
