Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.43, but opened at $42.42. Chipmos Technologies shares last traded at $42.90, with a volume of 20,432 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMOS. Weiss Ratings raised Chipmos Technologies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chipmos Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chipmos Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Chipmos Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $201.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. Chipmos Technologies had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.78%.The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipmos Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 69,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 27,617 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 265,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Chipmos Technologies by 50.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chipmos Technologies by 27.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipmos Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS Technologies Inc is a Taiwan?based provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging services. The company offers a comprehensive range of back?end solutions including wafer probing, assembly, surface mount and final test services for memory chips, microcontrollers, system?on?chips and other integrated circuits. ChipMOS serves customers in the consumer electronics, communications, industrial and automotive markets by delivering reliable testing and packaging support to semiconductor fabless companies and foundries.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, ChipMOS operates multiple production facilities across Asia, including sites in Taoyuan (Taiwan), Guangdong Province (China) and Singapore.

