SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

SBI Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.86, but opened at $23.95. SBI shares last traded at $23.92, with a volume of 726 shares changing hands.

SBI Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.94. SBI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 16.99%.The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc is a Japan-based financial services conglomerate that traces its origins to the establishment of SoftBank Investment in 1999. The company was rebranded as SBI Holdings in 2005 following its separation from SoftBank Group. Since its inception, SBI has pursued a diversified strategy aimed at integrating traditional financial services with emerging fintech innovations.

The group’s core activities encompass online securities brokerage, retail and corporate banking, asset management, insurance services and venture capital investments.

