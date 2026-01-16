Worldcoin (WLD) Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $86.15 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,734,990,140 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

