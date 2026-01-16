ECOMI Price Down 5% Over Last Week (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, ECOMI has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. ECOMI has a market capitalization of $49.29 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECOMI token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,793.02 or 0.99857235 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About ECOMI
OMI is a token. It was first traded on May 15th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 305,280,709,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,562,388,896 tokens. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official website is ecomi.notion.site. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi.
Buying and Selling ECOMI
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
