Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Short Interest Update

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 79,083 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the December 15th total of 37,874 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,394 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Up 4.1%

NASDAQ:VGASW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,660. Verde Clean Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc focuses on suppling gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Hillsborough, New Jersey.

