Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Short Interest Update

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 79,083 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the December 15th total of 37,874 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,394 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 156,394 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Verde Clean Fuels Stock Up 4.1%
NASDAQ:VGASW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,660. Verde Clean Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.
About Verde Clean Fuels
