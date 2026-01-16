WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN) Short Interest Down 50.6% in December

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 513 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the December 15th total of 1,039 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 270 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 270 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Performance

Shares of USIN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a fifty-two week low of $48.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.47.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 28th. This is a boost from WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund ( NASDAQ:USIN Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.90% of WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

