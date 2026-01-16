Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $276.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $278.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.50.

MAR stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $324.63. The stock had a trading volume of 357,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,997. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $331.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $304.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.76. The firm has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%.Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total value of $494,769.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,160.14. This represents a 24.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 5,483 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.11, for a total transaction of $1,574,224.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,649.60. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 88,289 shares of company stock worth $25,669,425 in the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,774,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,384,000 after purchasing an additional 230,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,488,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,371,000 after buying an additional 114,973 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marriott International by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,635,000 after buying an additional 1,637,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,223,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,308,000 after acquiring an additional 102,798 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,921,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,825,000 after purchasing an additional 330,952 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

