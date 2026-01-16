Andrew D’amico Sells 200 Shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew D’amico sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Andrew D’amico sold 400 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $57,000.00.

On Friday, December 19th, Andrew D’amico sold 754 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $78,416.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $175,380.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,908 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $189,140.04.

On Friday, October 24th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,071 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $196,330.80.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Andrew D’amico sold 565 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $50,850.00.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Andrew D’amico sold 14,677 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $1,211,292.81.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00.

Shares of VICR stock traded up $5.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.70. The company had a trading volume of 145,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,456. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.10. Vicor Corporation has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $154.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 1.90.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. Vicor had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Vicor’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 53.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised Vicor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 target price on Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

