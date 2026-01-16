Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s current price.

CL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $86.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:CL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,963,339. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.30. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.54 and a 12-month high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 333.39%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 46,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 160,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after buying an additional 35,059 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.0% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

