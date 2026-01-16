Astherus USDF Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $170.54 Million (USDF)

Astherus USDF (USDF) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Astherus USDF has a total market capitalization of $170.54 million and $236.74 thousand worth of Astherus USDF was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astherus USDF token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Astherus USDF has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astherus USDF Profile

Astherus USDF was first traded on April 30th, 2024. Astherus USDF’s total supply is 170,774,961 tokens. The official website for Astherus USDF is www.asterdex.com/en/usdf. Astherus USDF’s official Twitter account is @aster_dex.

Buying and Selling Astherus USDF

According to CryptoCompare, “Aster USDF (USDF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Aster USDF has a current supply of 170,784,833.9329532. The last known price of Aster USDF is 0.99812433 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $171,619.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.asterdex.com/en/usdf.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astherus USDF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astherus USDF should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astherus USDF using one of the exchanges listed above.

