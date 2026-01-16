3i Group’s (III) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a report released on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 4,000 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s current price.

III has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 4,300 to GBX 4,200 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 3i Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,333.33.

3i Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of LON:III traded up GBX 18 on Friday, hitting GBX 3,359. 261,636,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,612,289. 3i Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,957 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,497. The company has a market capitalization of £33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,284.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,843.66.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 340.20 earnings per share for the quarter. 3i Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 96.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter McKellar acquired 25,000 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,446 per share, for a total transaction of £861,500. Also, insider Jasi Halai acquired 7,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,392 per share, with a total value of £259,657.60. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 81,677 shares of company stock worth $277,535,494. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About 3i Group

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

