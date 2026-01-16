Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Market Cap Tops $78.71 Thousand

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $78.71 thousand and $24.64 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

