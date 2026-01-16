Walken Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, Walken has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Walken token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a total market capitalization of $300.17 thousand and $1.18 thousand worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Walken

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,536,087,506 tokens. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

