Cookie 1-Day Volume Reaches $22.35 Million (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Cookie token can currently be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cookie has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cookie has a market capitalization of $23.40 million and $22.35 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,244.08 or 0.99733498 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cookie Profile

Cookie’s launch date was June 13th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 999,893,414 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,927,660 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookiedotfun. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie.fun.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie DAO (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie DAO has a current supply of 999,893,414 with 647,927,660 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie DAO is 0.03760255 USD and is down -14.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $19,934,917.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie.fun/.”

