Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.8810.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of PLTR opened at $178.10 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.27 and its 200-day moving average is $171.49. The firm has a market cap of $424.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 15,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $2,551,192.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 415,612 shares in the company, valued at $68,156,211.88. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 308,635 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $50,613,053.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $97,082.08. The trade was a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock worth $167,394,629. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 778.7% during the third quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after buying an additional 7,194,216 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir raised U.S. commercial revenue guidance and boosted its revenue and cash?flow outlook, highlighting sustained enterprise AI demand that underpins near?term fundamentals. Read More.

Palantir raised U.S. commercial revenue guidance and boosted its revenue and cash?flow outlook, highlighting sustained enterprise AI demand that underpins near?term fundamentals. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage is constructive: Truist initiated with a Buy and a $223 target, and media personalities like Jim Cramer have publicly expressed confidence in Palantir’s management — supporting demand from institutional and retail investors. Read More. Read More.

Recent analyst coverage is constructive: Truist initiated with a Buy and a $223 target, and media personalities like Jim Cramer have publicly expressed confidence in Palantir’s management — supporting demand from institutional and retail investors. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: PLTR remains a common holding in AI/thematic products (including leveraged FANG+ exposures), so passive and thematic flows can amplify moves but are neutral on fundamentals. Read More.

PLTR remains a common holding in AI/thematic products (including leveraged FANG+ exposures), so passive and thematic flows can amplify moves but are neutral on fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market and sector commentary (AI rotation, sideways tech forecasts) is keeping short?term trading choppy; comparative analyst pieces (e.g., Micron vs. Palantir) emphasize differing risk/reward profiles rather than a clear buy/sell signal. Read More. Read More.

Broader market and sector commentary (AI rotation, sideways tech forecasts) is keeping short?term trading choppy; comparative analyst pieces (e.g., Micron vs. Palantir) emphasize differing risk/reward profiles rather than a clear buy/sell signal. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple commentary pieces warn PLTR is richly valued — analysts and media call out very high P/E and the risk that growth (EPS acceleration) will slow, making the shares vulnerable if execution or macro momentum disappoints. Read More.

Multiple commentary pieces warn PLTR is richly valued — analysts and media call out very high P/E and the risk that growth (EPS acceleration) will slow, making the shares vulnerable if execution or macro momentum disappoints. Read More. Negative Sentiment: ARK/ Cathie Wood trimmed PLTR exposure this month, signaling at least one major active holder is reducing position size — an observable selling pressure that can weigh on price momentum. Read More.

ARK/ Cathie Wood trimmed PLTR exposure this month, signaling at least one major active holder is reducing position size — an observable selling pressure that can weigh on price momentum. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reputational and regulatory risk after reports that Palantir’s ELITE tool is being used in real?time Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids — this controversy could attract political scrutiny, contract risk, and public backlash. Read More. Read More.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.