Ontology Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $61.21 million and approximately $8.43 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.94 or 0.03464913 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00014435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00004422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,064,523 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

