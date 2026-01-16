Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH) Short Interest Update

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 155,564 shares, an increase of 130.7% from the December 15th total of 67,433 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,575 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,575 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGGH stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 64,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed. AGGH was launched on Feb 14, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

