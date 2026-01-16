Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.77 Million Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 339,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 953.5% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 9,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $167,818.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 659,841 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,263.27. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $21.00 target price on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.4%

HST stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.43%.The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 85.0%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

