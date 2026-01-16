3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 381.50 and last traded at GBX 380.51, with a volume of 426826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 379.50.

3i Infrastructure Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 369.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 357.53. The stock has a market cap of £3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Get 3i Infrastructure alerts:

3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported GBX 28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 3i Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 92.78%. Equities research analysts predict that 3i Infrastructure plc will post 2039.0836962 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure Company Profile

In related news, insider Martin Magee acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 367 per share, for a total transaction of £11,010. Also, insider Milton Fernandes acquired 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 360 per share, for a total transaction of £24,937.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,927 shares of company stock valued at $7,354,720. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

3i Infrastructure plc is a Jersey-incorporated, closed-ended investment company, an approved UK Investment Trust, listed on the London Stock Exchange and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. The Company’s purpose is to deliver a long-term sustainable return to shareholders from investing in infrastructure.

3i Investments plc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 3i Group plc, is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority and acts as Investment Manager to 3i Infrastructure plc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.