3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 381.50 and last traded at GBX 380.51, with a volume of 426826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 379.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 369.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 357.53. The stock has a market cap of £3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.50.
3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported GBX 28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 3i Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 92.78%. Equities research analysts predict that 3i Infrastructure plc will post 2039.0836962 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at 3i Infrastructure
3i Infrastructure Company Profile
3i Infrastructure plc is a Jersey-incorporated, closed-ended investment company, an approved UK Investment Trust, listed on the London Stock Exchange and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. The Company’s purpose is to deliver a long-term sustainable return to shareholders from investing in infrastructure.
3i Investments plc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 3i Group plc, is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority and acts as Investment Manager to 3i Infrastructure plc.
