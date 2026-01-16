22,068 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Acquired by Live Oak Investment Partners

Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Intel by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 24th. Melius raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $41.10 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.89.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $230.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,832.23, a PEG ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

