Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Wipro had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 15.80%.

Wipro reported IT services revenue of $2.64 billion in Q3, up 1.4% sequentially (1.2% reported) with broad-based gains across markets and sectors, and guided Q4 IT services revenue growth of 0–2% in constant currency (guidance includes Harman DTS).

(up 40 bps on an adjusted QoQ basis and 10 bps YoY), which management called one of its best recent margin performances and aims to sustain despite expected Harman dilution. Q3 net income and EPS were reduced by two one?off charges—INR 302 crore for graduate expenses related to the Labor Code and INR 263 crore for a completed restructuring—though management says no further restructuring charges are anticipated.

Management pushed an AI?first strategy under Wipro Intelligence (industry platforms, delivery platforms Winx/Vega, and an expanded Innovation Network), citing multi?year AI?led transformation wins that bring Wipro in earlier in client lifecycles.

(industry platforms, delivery platforms Winx/Vega, and an expanded Innovation Network), citing multi?year AI?led transformation wins that bring Wipro in earlier in client lifecycles. Bookings were $3.3 billion TCV in Q3 and $13 billion YTD (+~25% YoY) with $6.3 billion in large deals (+~50% YoY), highlighting a strong pipeline even as quarter?to?quarter TCV is lumpy; the Harman DTS acquisition closed and adds engineering/AI capabilities while introducing short?term margin dilution.

Shares of WIT opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.03. Wipro has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Wipro by 73.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 14.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 184.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 145,658 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIT has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. CLSA cut shares of Wipro from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wipro has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is an Indian multinational corporation that provides information technology, consulting and business process services. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, the company traces its origins to 1945 when it was founded as Western India Vegetable Products and later diversified into technology and IT services. Today Wipro positions itself as a provider of enterprise IT solutions and digital transformation services for large and mid-sized organizations across multiple industries.

The company’s service portfolio includes application development and maintenance, cloud and infrastructure services, data analytics and AI, cybersecurity, digital consulting, product engineering and research and development, as well as business process services.

