Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Wipro had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 15.80%.
Here are the key takeaways from Wipro’s conference call:
- Wipro reported IT services revenue of $2.64 billion in Q3, up 1.4% sequentially (1.2% reported) with broad-based gains across markets and sectors, and guided Q4 IT services revenue growth of 0–2% in constant currency (guidance includes Harman DTS).
- Operating margins expanded to 17.6% (up 40 bps on an adjusted QoQ basis and 10 bps YoY), which management called one of its best recent margin performances and aims to sustain despite expected Harman dilution.
- Q3 net income and EPS were reduced by two one?off charges—INR 302 crore for graduate expenses related to the Labor Code and INR 263 crore for a completed restructuring—though management says no further restructuring charges are anticipated.
- Management pushed an AI?first strategy under Wipro Intelligence (industry platforms, delivery platforms Winx/Vega, and an expanded Innovation Network), citing multi?year AI?led transformation wins that bring Wipro in earlier in client lifecycles.
- Bookings were $3.3 billion TCV in Q3 and $13 billion YTD (+~25% YoY) with $6.3 billion in large deals (+~50% YoY), highlighting a strong pipeline even as quarter?to?quarter TCV is lumpy; the Harman DTS acquisition closed and adds engineering/AI capabilities while introducing short?term margin dilution.
Wipro Trading Down 2.1%
Shares of WIT opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.03. Wipro has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.79.
Institutional Trading of Wipro
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WIT has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. CLSA cut shares of Wipro from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wipro has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Get Our Latest Report on Wipro
Wipro Company Profile
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is an Indian multinational corporation that provides information technology, consulting and business process services. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, the company traces its origins to 1945 when it was founded as Western India Vegetable Products and later diversified into technology and IT services. Today Wipro positions itself as a provider of enterprise IT solutions and digital transformation services for large and mid-sized organizations across multiple industries.
The company’s service portfolio includes application development and maintenance, cloud and infrastructure services, data analytics and AI, cybersecurity, digital consulting, product engineering and research and development, as well as business process services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wipro
- Buy Alert: $8 AI Stock
- 53% Gains In 4 Years. Then 51% In Under 11 Months.
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.