tomiNet (TOMI) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. tomiNet has a market cap of $4.11 million and $231.07 thousand worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded 81.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About tomiNet

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 4,281,047,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,472,981,881,127 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOMI (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. TOMI has a current supply of 4,281,047,102.43794531 with 4,270,323,436.227262 in circulation. The last known price of TOMI is 0.00000001 USD and is up 19.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $231,502.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

