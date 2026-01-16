72,257 Shares in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF $VNLA Bought by Live Oak Investment Partners

Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,000. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 352,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,347,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 148,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 74,439 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years. VNLA was launched on Nov 16, 2016 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.