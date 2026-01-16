Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $14,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,574,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,720,899.95. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $13,901,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,808,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,938,950,426.05. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,734,114 shares of company stock valued at $317,034,081. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie raised shares of NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.84.

NVDA opened at $186.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.26 and its 200 day moving average is $180.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

