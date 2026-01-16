New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Paramount Skydance Corporation $PSKY

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 368,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,980,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Skydance alerts:

Paramount Skydance Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of PSKY stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. Paramount Skydance Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Paramount Skydance Dividend Announcement

Paramount Skydance ( NASDAQ:PSKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Paramount Skydance had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Paramount Skydance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance in a report on Monday, December 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Paramount Skydance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Skydance presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSKY

Key Paramount Skydance News

Here are the key news stories impacting Paramount Skydance this week:

About Paramount Skydance

(Free Report)

Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Skydance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Skydance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.