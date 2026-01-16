Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 78.9% in the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 678,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,472,000 after acquiring an additional 299,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 616,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,636,000 after purchasing an additional 111,318 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 557,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,136,000 after purchasing an additional 48,709 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,776,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,122,000 after purchasing an additional 43,471 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 17.4%

ESGV stock opened at $122.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.26. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $112.76. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

