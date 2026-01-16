Stephens Inc. AR Sells 9,448 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged $IGHG

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,448 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 1.72% of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 76,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.56. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $70.68 and a one year high of $79.14.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk. IGHG was launched on Nov 5, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

