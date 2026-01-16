Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 2,343 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $1,894,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lam Research by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,188,000 after buying an additional 5,102,589 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lam Research by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,594,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,210,000 after buying an additional 2,692,189 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lam Research by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,849,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,456 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Lam Research by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,049,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. New Street Research raised their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.55.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $217.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.33 and its 200-day moving average is $136.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $229.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the sale, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,667,305. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

