Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Stock Holdings Boosted by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $262.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.67 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.00.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 24th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Autodesk from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Redburn Partners set a $375.00 price target on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.97.

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

