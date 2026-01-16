Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Takes $511,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,001,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,869,000 after purchasing an additional 381,080 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $21,066,000. Curi Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 321,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,595 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 220,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,122,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at about $11,878,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $68.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.26. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $68.67.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

