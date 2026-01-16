Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF $AOR

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $497,000.

AOR opened at $66.16 on Friday. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $66.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.86.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile. The Fund is designed for investors seeking moderate capital appreciation and opportunity for current income and capital preservation.

