Nordea Investment Management AB Has $21.27 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Balefire LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $541.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $566.82 and a 200-day moving average of $512.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up from $589.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho set a $575.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $740.00 price objective (up from $700.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,480. This trade represents a 81.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,007 shares of company stock worth $63,533,844. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.