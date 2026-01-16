Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Shares Unloaded Rep. Julia Letlow

Representative Julia Letlow (R-Louisiana) recently sold shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR). In a filing disclosed on January 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Extra Space Storage stock on November 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH INVESTMENT ACCOUNT #025” account.

Representative Julia Letlow also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Icon Energy (NASDAQ:ICON) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) on 12/8/2025.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $147.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Extra Space Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $162.77.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $858.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 28.40%.The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXR. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.27.

About Representative Letlow

Julia Letlow (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on April 14, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Letlow (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Julia Letlow earned a doctorate. Letlow’s career experience includes working as a senior administrator with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

