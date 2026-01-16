Rep. Julia Letlow Purchases Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Representative Julia Letlow (R-Louisiana) recently bought shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). In a filing disclosed on January 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in United Rentals stock on December 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH INVESTMENT ACCOUNT #025” account.

Representative Julia Letlow also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Icon Energy (NASDAQ:ICON) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 12/8/2025.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $925.90 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $1,021.47. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $833.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $879.34.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.42%.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on United Rentals from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $1,123.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.61.

About Representative Letlow

Julia Letlow (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on April 14, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Letlow (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Julia Letlow earned a doctorate. Letlow’s career experience includes working as a senior administrator with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

Further Reading

