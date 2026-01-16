Head to Head Contrast: Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) vs. MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND)

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) and MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Zenvia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of MIND Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 78.4% of Zenvia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of MIND Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zenvia and MIND Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zenvia 1 0 0 0 1.00 MIND Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zenvia -10.62% -14.36% -6.52% MIND Technology 6.61% 9.95% 7.82%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Zenvia and MIND Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Zenvia has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND Technology has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zenvia and MIND Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zenvia $177.97 million 0.26 -$28.67 million ($0.40) -2.23 MIND Technology $46.86 million 2.12 $5.07 million $0.38 28.95

MIND Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zenvia. Zenvia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MIND Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MIND Technology beats Zenvia on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications. The company also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; and repair and engineering services, training and field service operations, and umbilical terminations. The company was formerly known as Mitcham Industries, Inc. MIND Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

