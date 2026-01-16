O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $112.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $109.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 24th.

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836.68. This represents a 98.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,190. This represents a 42.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,980 shares of company stock worth $882,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $79.70 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.49.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

