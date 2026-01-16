60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 20th

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, January 20th. The 1-4 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, January 19th.
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4%
Shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.55. The business had revenue of ($0.01) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.
