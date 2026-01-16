60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 20th

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, January 20th. The 1-4 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, January 19th.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.55. The business had revenue of ($0.01) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SXTP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

