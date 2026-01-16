Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $307.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $294.00 to $307.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travelers Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.69.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $270.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.52. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $230.43 and a 12 month high of $296.85.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.73, for a total value of $2,637,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 117,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,665.08. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $6,956,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,829. This represents a 48.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 46,295 shares of company stock worth $13,011,918 over the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 122.2% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 134.1% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Further Reading

