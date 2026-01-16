Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 20th

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 20th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, January 19th.

Future FinTech Group Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of FTFT stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Future FinTech Group has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $14.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative net margin of 1,038.07% and a negative return on equity of 303.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Future FinTech Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Future FinTech Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future FinTech Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.75% of Future FinTech Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc, incorporated in 2010 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, is an investment holding company listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol FTFT. Since its initial public offering in April 2017, the company has pursued a diversified growth strategy that spans beverage and agricultural production, digital asset operations, and consumer financial services. Future FinTech’s business model centers on acquiring and developing brands and technologies that align with evolving consumer and industrial trends.

In its beverage and agriculture segment, Future FinTech develops, manufactures and distributes a range of functional beverages, including coffee products under the CBK brand and hemp-infused offerings under the Hemp & Coffee label.

