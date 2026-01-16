American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII) Short Interest Update

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 194,136 shares, an increase of 127.7% from the December 15th total of 85,248 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,590 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,590 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American Integrity Insurance Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American Integrity Insurance Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on American Integrity Insurance Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of AII traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 136,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,152. American Integrity Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a market cap of $372.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter. American Integrity Insurance Group had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 37.99%.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Sowell sold 2,353,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $44,710,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,768,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,608,359. The trade was a 33.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Smathers sold 171,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $3,264,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 173,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,866. This represents a 49.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,354,591 shares of company stock valued at $63,737,229 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AII. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

American Integrity Insurance Group, Ltd. is a specialized provider of personal lines residential property insurance based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. The company underwrites a variety of policies including homeowners multiple peril, condominium unitowners, dwelling fire, wind-only, personal umbrella and renters insurance. Its product suite is designed to protect against hurricane, windstorm, hail and other weather-related risks common to Florida’s coastal and inland regions.

Founded in 2004, American Integrity operates primarily through a network of independent insurance agents across the state of Florida.

