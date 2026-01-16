Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.3350, with a volume of 857087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Ecopetrol from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.70 target price on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 12.3% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,549,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 387,700 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,190,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after buying an additional 102,505 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,443,000. Militia Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 556,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Ecopetrol

(Get Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE: EC) is Colombia’s state-controlled integrated oil and gas company and the country’s largest oil producer. The company’s operations span the upstream, midstream and downstream segments of the hydrocarbon value chain, including exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, refining of petroleum products, transportation and storage via pipeline networks, and the marketing and sale of fuels and petrochemical feedstocks. Ecopetrol serves domestic demand in Colombia and maintains a portfolio of international investments and partnerships across the Americas.

In upstream activities, Ecopetrol focuses on exploration and development of onshore and offshore fields to sustain and grow hydrocarbon production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.