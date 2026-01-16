IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Down 9.4% – Should You Sell?

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.15 and last traded at GBX 8.15. Approximately 18,015,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 21,355,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.

Key Headlines Impacting IQE

Here are the key news stories impacting IQE this week:

Get IQE alerts:

Positive Sentiment: No positive items provided. If you supply positive news (orders, contract wins, upbeat guidance, JV/partnerships, upgrades), I will summarize and explain why the shares could rise.

No positive items provided. If you supply positive news (orders, contract wins, upbeat guidance, JV/partnerships, upgrades), I will summarize and explain why the shares could rise. Neutral Sentiment: Please paste the news articles or links you want summarized (or tell me to pull latest headlines). For best results, include the full article text or a news URL and indicate if you want a short summary or deeper analysis. Example: “Summarize this earnings release” + link.

Please paste the news articles or links you want summarized (or tell me to pull latest headlines). For best results, include the full article text or a news URL and indicate if you want a short summary or deeper analysis. Example: “Summarize this earnings release” + link. Negative Sentiment: No negative items provided. If you supply negative news (missed guidance, slowing demand, writedowns, management departures, regulatory issues), I will explain why the stock could fall and outline the potential magnitude and time horizon of the impact.

IQE Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The stock has a market cap of £79.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.31.

IQE Company Profile

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.